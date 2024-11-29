Small Business Saturday: ‘Very few customers leave our shop without smiles on their faces’

An eclectic vintage emporium at the heart of Northampton town centre is pleased to leave a lasting impact on customers, as they very rarely leave without smiles on their faces.

Vintage Guru, in St Giles’ Street, is full to the brim with vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories, vinyl records, and houses tens of independent businesses.

It was founded in August 2018 when there was a gap in the town following the closure of the popular vintage emporium Most Marvellous.

Business owner Julie Teckman is an advocate for supporting independents and the town centre, and she is the latest founder to speak out in the run up to Small Business Saturday (December 7).

“It’s really important because there’s so much going on and so much choice,” Julie told the Chronicle & Echo. “Small businesses are often overlooked at this time of year. We’re fighting all the time and recognition is really important.

“People need to look outside of what they think is happening. There’s a lot of doom and gloom, so look around and see who’s doing amazing things.”

Despite being open for the past six-and-a-half years and building a strong reputation in the town centre, Julie says people are still discovering Vintage Guru.

“We house around 80 to 90 small businesses which are surviving, growing and thriving,” the founder continued. “There’s lots in the town and people don’t realise it. It can be a surprise when they step outside of what they think they know.”

The award-winning business was founded at the heart of Northampton town centre back in August 2018.

The team remains grateful to the community for the continued support and Julie said: “We couldn’t survive without them, it’s as simple as that.”

The business owner believes independents can be much more flexible in meeting customers’ needs and securing what they want to get their hands on.

“Customers enjoy the atmosphere,” said Julie. “We’re not chasing the big money and want to contribute to the community we’re based in. Very few customers leave without smiles on their faces. We rise to the occasion and have fun.”

For more information on Vintage Guru, visit the business’ Facebook page here.