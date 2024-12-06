Small Business Saturday: ‘This should be more than just one day a year,’ says long-standing business owner

Northampton’s most-decorated cheesemaker and long-standing business owner is the final individual to show his support in our countdown to Small Business Saturday (December 7).

Steve Reid first established Friars Farm, located in Foundry Street, 13 years ago. It was more than two years ago when he expanded his offering with another two businesses – The Northampton Cheese Company and The Northampton Charcuterie Company.

Each are standalone but complement one another. Friars Farm offers chutneys, sauces and preserves, and the cheeses, meats and charcuterie made by the other two businesses go hand in hand.

With The Artisan Collective Farm Shop in Milton Keynes and his stall at the newly reopened Market Square, Steve has plenty to keep him busy.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Steve said: “Small Business Saturday should be more than one day a year, especially in this climate. Highlighting the importance of small businesses is so important.”

The business owner would love the community to come and visit his pod on the Market Square on Small Business Saturday, as he says many people are still unaware of what is now on offer at the heart of the town centre.

“Seek out small businesses and even if you don’t buy anything, find out what they do and keep visiting,” said Steve. “We now have regulars at the Market and some even braved the recent bad weather – they are committed to making the effort.”

When asked what sets his business apart from others across the town and county, Steve said there is nothing like their Foundry Street home where they make the produce.

The building is steeped in history and there are different rooms for the different products – one for cheese, one for preserves and one for meats. With steel beams and building exterior still intact, Steve and his team view their premises as an asset to the town.

“We’re unique and creative with our products,” he concluded.

Thank you for joining us in our countdown to Small Business Saturday, and be sure to support some of the amazing independents at the heart of Northampton this weekend and beyond.

For more information and to show your support to Steve Reid and his businesses, visit his website here.