Small Business Saturday: Quirky gift shop describes annual campaign as ‘huge’ for community of independents

As we begin our countdown to Small Business Saturday on December 7, the first independent we want to spotlight is a quirky gift shop that has expanded across Northampton this year.

Lindsey Scott-Walker established Feather Robins Gifts in Kent Road in September 2022, in the hope of becoming a one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs.

Having successfully immersed the team into the Duston community, Lindsey opened a second store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre back in May.

Feather Robins Gifts is a great addition to our town’s business community, and an amazing example of what you can achieve when you follow the urge to create something new.

When asked the importance of an annual day like Small Business Saturday, Lindsey said: “It’s huge. So many businesses are massively in decline, so raising awareness and having an actual day to advertise independents reminds people about us.”

The founder also praised the support offered by Small Business Saturday UK, as Feather Robins is now part of an online directory for people looking to shop in Northampton.

Lindsey is proud of the “bespoke and personal service” she and her team offer, with each item wrapped in tissue paper to make it easier for customers to gift to others.

“You just don’t get that with big stores,” said Lindsey. “Independents build that relationship. Having Northampton’s support is absolutely massive and we feel part of the community in Duston.”

The founder would love to see even more small businesses supporting each other across the town, as there is room for everyone with such a “diverse range” on offer.

When asked what she believes sets Feather Robins apart, Lindsey said: “My team. The feedback I get is about how friendly everyone is, and that they go above and beyond. We even received a postcard from one of our customers on holiday.”

Receiving such positivity is Lindsey’s proudest achievement since she founded the business more than two years ago.

“We spend time with customers and help them find the perfect gifts for their loved ones,” the founder continued. “When people say this is exactly what they wanted and they’re going to come back again, we know we’ve hit the nail on the head.”

Join us tomorrow as we continue to count down to Small Business Saturday by spotlighting some of the amazing independents at the heart of Northampton.

For more information, visit Feather Robins Gifts’ Facebook page here.