Slimming World Margaret Whittaker named Business Woman of the Year

Margaret Whittaker set up Slimming World from her kitchen table 54 years ago and has been named the overall Businesswoman of the Year at the National business Women’s 2023 awards, as well as winning the large business category

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards were created to recognise woman who’ve achieved significant accomplishments in their career, honouring inspiring innovators and visionaries.

On accepting the award, Margaret said: ‘’I’m immensely proud to have been recognised with this award. I’m accepting it not just for myself though, but for the big-hearted Consultants who run groups all over the UK and Ireland, and our wonderful members who transform their lives with our support, too.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a separate development and inspired by the celebration of Slimming World being recognized for their continued achievements Katy Boddy is gearing up to bring her experience and enthusiasm to the Rothwell area. Having led two successful groups in Market Harborough, Katy is ready to make a difference in Rothwell. ‘’I’m really looking forward to supporting the Rothwell members with their weight loss journeys in this amazing group, ’she says.

Margaret Whittaker collecting her award for Business Woman of the Year 2023

The Rothwell groups will meet on Mondays at 3.30, 5.30 and 7.00PM and these meetings are open to both new and returning members looking to embark on or continue their weight loss journey.

Rothwell Methodist Church

Market Hill

NN14 6BW

Call 07939 634611 or just come along.