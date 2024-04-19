Sleep Wizard: Local sleep specialist wins award for changing lives

Sam Robertson, founder of Sleep Solutions With Sam celebrates being a winner in the SME Business Elite Awards 2024 as Sleep Consultant of the year - Northamptonshire Sleep Solutions with Sam was created by Sam Robertson when she realised that specific sleep support wasnt available for families when they needed it the most. The impact sleep deprivation has on families can have a detrimental effect on emotional wellbeing, our day to day ability to function as well as our relationships and our overall health. After starting her own family, Sam found that specific support with sleep and other childhood related challenges was not readily available and it was difficult to know where to go to gain support and when the pandemic hit, any support that was in place became harder to sought and out of reach. This is when Sam took the plunge to gain the skills and knowlegde to support others. She launched her own website and began to reach out to offer support to those who needed it. "My aim as a business is to give families the knowledge and the skills they need to support their children's sleep fully so they can live their best and most fulfilled lives and enjoy every moment". The services which are available provide families with the support they need to help them in overcoming the challenges they face and Sam hopes they equip parents with the skills and knowledge to adapt as their child grows and experiences developmental changes. Sam has found ways to make sure that her services are accessible to everyone with 1:1 support as well as calls and masterclasses. "It truly is my ultimate dream to be able to support families through one of the hardest things in their lives which impacts on their day to day lives." Sam continues to share her knowledge over social media, at events and running workshops at nursery settings. Sam has received some phenomenal reviews from families she has worked with and the future for Sleep Solutions with Sam is looking spectacular.