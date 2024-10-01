skyVac® team raises over £8,500 for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

skyVac leaders, Andy Whiting and Mark Nice, have accomplished an incredible feat, completing five physically demanding challenges in just five days, and raising over £8,500 for Cancer Research UK and Northampton-based autism charity, En-Fold.

Mark and Andy, of exterior cleaning specialists skyVac, kayaked the length of Windermere, cycled a demanding 35-mile route around Coniston Water, whitewater rafted through Snowdonia, flew on the fastest zip line in the world and then finished off atop Snowdon (Yr Wfddfa).

From early dawn starts to gruelling workouts, the duo pushed their limits each day, testing their stamina and determination. Of the challenges, Director Mark said:

“My hips will never be the same after that kayak and the cycle ride was super tough, but knowing we were raising money made every challenge worth it. And it all came together on the last day when friends and family joined us on our mountain climb.”

Mark and Andy at the summit of Snowdon

Meanwhile, skyVac founder Andy said:

"We set out on these challenges on what would’ve been my mum’s birthday, I lost her to cancer some years ago now, so to have raised so much money through these challenges feels honestly incredible. We’re so thankful."

As well as raising money for national charity Cancer Research UK, Andy and Mark raised funds for En-Fold, which supports people with autism through advice, signposting and day-to-day support.

To learn more about each charity, Mark and Andy’s adventures and of course to donate, visit skyvac.com/news/skyvac-expedition-qa/