Site manager wins Seal of Excellence for work at Bellway development in Wellingborough

Site manager Ross Jenkins has won a prestigious building award for his work at a Bellway development in Wellingborough, just 18 months after being promoted into the role.

The 37-year-old oversees construction at Bellway’s Hawthorn Place development, where he has won a Seal of Excellence in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards, after winning a Quality Award in the initial stage of the competition earlier this year.

Ross, who lives in Northampton, is one of just 11 winners of the Seal of Excellence in the NHBC’s Central region this year. The Pride in the Job competition was created more than 40 years ago to highlight best practice in the industry, and to recognise those who consistently meet the highest standards in construction and site management.

“Winning this Seal of Excellence means a lot,” said Ross. “I set my sights on being in the running for the Pride in the Job awards right from the beginning because it represents recognition for all the hard work that everyone has put in at Hawthorn Place. It puts us in the mix with the top industry players in the region, which is right where we want to be.”

Site Manager, Ross Jenkins, pictured at Bellway Northern Home Counties' Head Office in Milton Keynes

Ross has worked as a carpenter and a scaffolder in the 20 years he has been in the building industry. He moved into management by becoming a trainee assistant site manager in 2017 and worked his way up to site manager.

“I was keen to create a positive environment which promoted the ethos within the team that only the best is good enough,” he said. “This means constantly checking every stage of the build and being open as to where we can improve and how we can improve.

“During the build process we are taking a drawing and producing a home – the most significant purchase many people will ever make in their lives – and I want to hand it over knowing that it is of the highest standard we could achieve. I enjoy the variety of the job where I get to work both in the office and out on the site but the most satisfying aspect is seeing the smile on the face of happy customers when we hand them the keys to their new dream home.”

Paul Smits, Managing Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Ross is a very capable and determined person and has clearly demonstrated that in his pursuit of the Seal of Excellence. The fact that he has been given this coveted accolade at his first development as a site manager, and just 18 months after being promoted, shows his undoubted leadership abilities.

“This is great news for house-hunters at Hawthorn Place because when they buy a new-build property at the development they are doing so in the knowledge that the homes are of the highest standard. We are lucky to have Ross on the team and he will be a great asset as Bellway Northern Home Counties strives for further success by delivering the best homes for its customers.”

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building a collection of two, three and four-bedroom properties at Hawthorn Place, off Irthlingborough Road, which is the housebuilder’s second development within the new Stanton Cross neighbourhood to the east of the town.

Hawthorn Place follows the success of Bellway’s The Beeches development at Stanton Cross, where all the homes have been delivered and sold. New Bellway homes are also being built in Stanton Cross at Chestnut Vale.