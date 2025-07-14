Site Manager of Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park in Daventry wins industry ‘Pride in the Job’ award

Daventry Site Manager Andy Leonard has won a Regional Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his commitment to exceptional quality at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry Site Manager Andy Leonard has won a Regional Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his commitment to exceptional quality at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park.

The NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, celebrates the Pride in the Job Awards annually and it is widely regarded as one of the major honours of the housebuilding industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride in the Job Awards recognise site managers’ dedication to raising standards in housebuilding, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Judges inspect around 8,200 sites, and complete a rigorous assessment that looks at consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.

Andy Leonard, Senior Site Manager for Orbit Homes at Micklewell Park in Daventry, winner of a prestigious ‘Pride in the Job’ award from the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Award winner Andy Leonard, Senior Site Manager at Orbit Homes, said: “It’s such a special feeling to receive this prestigious Pride in the Job award from the NHBC. This is a celebration of our entire team of colleagues and contractors at Micklewell Park, and our dedication to building quality new homes for our customers at this growing new community in Daventry.”

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “We are incredibly proud of Andy and the whole team at Micklewell Park. We’re delighted that the NHBC has recognised the commitment that Andy and the team show on site every single day to building good quality, safe homes that our customers are proud to live in.”

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “Congratulations to Andy, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Andy will now go on to compete for the Seal of Excellence and overall Regional Award for the NHBC’s Central region in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners then unveiled in January 2026.

Micklewell Park is located within an attractive rural setting on the outskirts of Daventry, not far from the village of Welton and just two miles away from Daventry town centre. The next phase of homes at Micklewell Park will suit every stage of life and lifestyle with a collection set to include 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom houses and 2-bedroom bungalows.