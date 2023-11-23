Site manager at Cotterstock Meadows in Oundle wins second Seal of Excellence award
Piet Cloete started in the construction industry as a labourer and is now overseeing all aspects of development at Cotterstock Meadows in Oundle.
He has now claimed a total of six NHBC Pride in the Job awards – four Quality Awards and two Seal of Excellence Awards.
Piet said: “I am a very, very happy man after being given this incredibly prestigious award for the second time in my career. I put my heart and soul into the job and I think that helps and I must say, it’s not a bad return for someone who started in the building industry as a labourer.”
Piet, 50, who lives in Leicester, started in the construction industry 21 years ago, before working his way up to become a site manager. In 2016 he joined Linden Homes, which became part of the newly formed Vistry Group alongside Bovis Homes in 2020.
The NHBC runs its Pride in the Job awards every year, evaluating site managers using extensive criteria including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety performance.
In the NHBC’s East region there were 61 Quality Award winners and Piet is one of only 19 of these who went on to claim a coveted Seal of Excellence.
Piet won his previous Seal of Excellence at Linden Homes’ Buckby Grange development in Burton Latimer, near Kettering, in 2019.
He said: “I’m not sure if there is such a thing as a secret to success. My working ethos is to treat everyone the way I want to be treated – with respect and patience. My door is always open and I will give everyone the chance to have their say.
“I have found throughout my career in the industry that people will buy into your vision and go with you if you are fair and put the time and effort in yourself. I work hard and have very high standards. I have been lucky enough to always find a team that shares my desire for top quality in all things.
“The street scene we have produced here at Cotterstock Meadows is stunning. Due in part to this, I was quietly confident that we were in with a strong chance of winning a Seal of Excellence. The team here is superb and my target for the future is to achieve the regional winner award. Now that would be something.”