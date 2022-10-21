Sisters celebrate one year anniversary of 'very successful' beauty parlour business in Northampton

Two sisters who own a beauty parlour in Northampton are celebrating a “challenging” but “very successful” first year in business.

Glam Beauty opened for business in Wellingborough Road at the former Northamptonshire Association For The Blind charity shop, opposite the Co-op store in November last year.

The business is owned by sisters Christina Troka, 26, and Elsa Troka, 24, who are originally from Albania but have lived in the UK for nine years.

Christina (left) and Elsa (right)

Christina said: "We've been very successful and we just want to thank all of our amazing clients for their support throughout this year.

"The past year has been challenging, but lots of passion, hard work, commitment, long hours have gone into it. Looking back now it's so rewarding to see the growth of Glam Beauty.

"Me and my sister Elsa feel incredibly happy to do what we love everyday. We are so lucky to be surrounded by beautiful people, all of our clients are amazing.

"It makes me happy that we've made the right decision to open our own business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina went on to reveal her secret to success.

She said: "The secret ingredient is looking after the client, taking our time with treatment, and being very passionate about beauty. We love what we are doing.

"It's nice when clients come back and they trust us. The feedback we get is that we are a very friendly team - we've got nice girls here, all of us are very helpful."

The company started with two employees - Christina and Elsa - but has since hired four other beauticians, who Christina wanted to thank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to our staff and amazing colleagues. They've been very supportive and very friendly. Thank you for the hard work," she said.

Going forward, Christina says she is “excited” about the year ahead.

She said: "We're feeling excited. We are going to introduce new treatments and continue to look after our clients.”

The business has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 55 Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad