Sister companies rewarded for growth and innovation at county’s business awards

Leading independent asbestos management consultancy Acorn Analytical Services won Gold in the Business of the Year (More than 50 employees) category while Acorn Safety Services won the Silver Award for Best Enterprising Business.

Together, the two companies were finalists in five award categories on the night, with Acorn Analytical Services also in the running for Apprentice Employer of the Year and Employer of the Year, and Acorn Safety also a finalist in the High Growth Business of the Year category.

The companies were recognised for their achievements over the past year with both businesses moving into larger premises in October 2023, recruiting new staff and demonstrating continued commercial success.

Sam Savage, Managing Director of Acorn Analytical Services and Zeynep Guzelkasap, Operations Manager

Acorn Analytical Services wowed judges with its recent management team promotions and vision for the future, as well as improvements to its substantial employee benefits package and plans for sustainable growth.

Acorn Safety Services was recognised for its high growth rate in the last 12 months and the development of an innovative dashboard that enables clients to access their health and safety documents easily and plan for inspections and surveys.

Established in 2013, Acorn Analytical Services has grown to become one of the region’s biggest independent asbestos consultancies, employing more than 70 staff from its offices on Northampton’s Moulton Park. The company provides asbestos management support to charities, businesses and other organisations across the UK.

In response to a growing need for health and safety services from its clients, including risk assessments, legionella testing, fire risk management and support with Construction Design Management (CDM) regulations, sister company Acorn Safety Services was launched in 2020.

Sam Savage, Managing Director of Acorn Analytical Services said: “We are delighted to have won the Business of Year award and I want to take this opportunity to thank every member of our team who has worked so hard to make this happen.

“Acorn Analytical Services continues to go from strength to strength commercially, attracting some big names as clients and talented individuals who want to come and work with us and be a part of this journey.”

Zeynep Guzelkasap, Operations Manager at Acorn Safety Services, said: “This was our first time attending a local business awards ceremony, so to come away with the Silver Award for Best Enterprising Business really means a lot to all of us.

