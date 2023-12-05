Singer Billy Lockett eyes up chart success thanks to new designer specs

Singer-songwriter Billy Lockett is rubbing shoulders with Kylie Minogue and Lewis Capaldi for a top music award – and now has a pair of bespoke designer glasses to look the part.

The Northampton-born star, whose album ‘Abington Grove’ has been shortlisted in the album of the year category at the CelebMix Awards, is now sporting Kirk & Kirk frames following a specialist fitting at Tompkins, Knight & Son Optometrists in Kingsley.

Billy has been a patient at TK&S for many years and has previously played a number of intimate, invite-only gigs at the practice to trial new material.

Practice owner Brian Tompkins said: “Billy has been a patient here since he was a child and it has been amazing to watch him grow up and become the talented performer he is today.

Brian Tompkins with Billy Lockett wearing his new Kirk & Kirk frames from TK&S Optometrists

“It was an absolute privilege to have him play at the practice and we have all supported him as his career has gone from strength to strength. We’re over the moon to see his name in lights alongside music icons such as Kylie.

“Billy has worn Menicon daily contact lenses for a few years now. They give him great convenience while he travels due to their flat pack design and offer strong sustainability credentials as all materials are recycled.

“We wanted to give him the option of wearing a really nice frame as well and the Kirk & Kirk range is perfect. We have gone with Nikon lenses in an ultra-lightweight design in smoky grey with a blue tint that perfectly complements Billy’s eyes. They look stunning and will make sure he stands out from the crowd.”

Voting is now open for the Celeb Mix awards and winners will be announced on Friday, 22 December.

Billy Lockett wearing new Kirk & Kirk frames from TK&S Optometrists

Billy said: “I’m buzzing to be shortlisted for album of the year. It feels like things are really coming together now after 10 years of hard work. The tour has been going really well and there seems to be a lot of momentum behind us at the minute as we gain more traction, more airplay and hopefully more chart success.

“Having the support of TK&S means the world. They’ve done a lot for me over the years and I’m looking forward to wearing the new Kirk & Kirk frames.”