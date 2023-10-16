Simply the Best – Northamptonshire carer scoops coveted national title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 257 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Almost 4,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Karen Whitneyis over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.

Karen Whitney said: “I just can’t believe I have been named the national winner! I am so proud and so thankful to everyone who nominated and voted for me. It means the world to be recognised for doing the job I love.”

Karen Whitney’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on October 11 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s many exemplary staff members who work tirelessly to deliver the best care to their residents and patients every day.

General Manager, Natalie Maxwell, said: “This is such a fantastic achievement, to be named the best across the entire Barchester business - the whole home is so proud of her. Karen is such an asset to our home, when not supporting our residents with their care needs, Karen goes the extra mile to provide them with stimulating activities tailored to their particular likes; she continually ensures our residentshave everything they need for mind, body and soul!”