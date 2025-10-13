Simply Techspace celebrates double success at NNBN Business Awards

A West Northamptonshire-based IT provider has scooped the Spotlight Award and earned the Business of the Year runner-up title at the NNBN Business Awards 2025.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply Techspace celebrated a double success, having been named runner-up for Business of the Year and the proud winner of the Wilson Browne Spotlight Award – a title that recognises businesses making a standout contribution to their sector and community.

Founded in 2023 by Matt Dann and Jon Bautista, Simply Techspace has quickly become one of Northamptonshire’s fastest-growing tech businesses. In just two years, the business has expanded from a two-person start-up to a 21-strong team, supporting over 250 clients and more than 700 users across the UK and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its growth has been underpinned by a commitment to doing things differently – blending technical excellence with personal, human-first service.

Jon Bautista and Matt Dann - co-founders of Simply Techspace

During the ceremony on Friday 10th October, judges praised Simply Techspace’s rapid financial growth – from £0 to £4–5 million projected turnover in less than two years, strong reinvestment strategy, including a £150k director-funded boost in its first year, and innovative services, including a bespoke cloud monitoring platform and new divisions like its refurbished IT supply ‘Simply Circular’.

The company’s people-first culture, with 100% employee satisfaction and three internal promotions to director level and community impact, through pro bono tech support, apprenticeships and partnerships such as Competitive Edge were also recognised.

Co-founder, Matt Dann said: “This awards recognition means the world to us. We’ve always believed you can grow fast without compromising on values, and this success proves that. The Wilson Browne Spotlight Award in particular celebrates a business that’s leading by example – not only through innovation and growth, but by making a meaningful, sustainable contribution to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huge thanks to our team, clients and partners who’ve helped us build something special right here in Northamptonshire.”

Hayley Mauro, Wilson Browne Solicitors presenting Matt Dann and Jon Bautista, co-founders of Simply Techspace with their award

Simply Techspace, which was previously crowned Best New Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Chamber Awards 2024, continues to expand nationally and internationally, with plans for further service development, recruitment and partnerships over the next 12 months.

For more information on IT support, visit www.simplytechspace.com.