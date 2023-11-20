Silverstone Museum announces appointment of new trustees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three Trustees, who join the Museum from November 20, collectively have numerous years of extensive experience working within a range of professional sectors and not-for-profit organisations, specialising in social-entrepreneurship and fundraising.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, John Hoy, said: “Silverstone Museum is delighted to announce the addition of three new Trustees to its Board. We warmly welcome Dr Najat Benchiba-Savenius, Dr Leonard Stall and Mike Niles and look forward to working with them.”

Oxford University alumna and former McKinsey & Company multilingual postgraduate, Dr Najat Benchiba-Savenius, is currently working for Saudi Arabia's TONOMUS, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEOM, as its Chief of Staff. An expert in GCC affairs, business development and asset management with considerable international Board membership and governance experience, she is also a champion for women in business and diversity – and is a regular conference speaker on the subject.

Dr Leonard Stall

Of her appointment Dr Najat Benchiba-Savenius said: "I am delighted to join Silverstone Heritage as a Board member - an institution which is known throughout the world for its commitment to British motorsport and science with an increasing focus on diversity. As its first Arab woman on the Board, I am particularly excited at the years ahead in forging greater partnerships and anchoring this charitable mission."

Joining her is fellow newly appointed Trustee Dr Leonard Stall, an experienced board director, businessman and media editor with considerable international C-Suite and advisory experience. He is Founder of the successful not-for-profit magazine and media platform, Philanthropy Age, in collaboration with the Gates Foundation and Chair of Charity Futures a third sector think tank responsible for the launch of the Oxford Institute of Charity(now the Gradel Institute of Charity) at New College, University of Oxford.

Dr Leonard Stall said: “I am delighted to become one of the Trustees guiding this incredible initiative and guarding its remarkable assets, and I hope my expertise will add to the already wise counsel. Our interactive museum—that not only catalogues the history and heritage of British motorsport and the iconic Silverstone circuit but is also home to so many racing cars and so much priceless memorabilia from past and present—is something very special, as is its increasing role in educating and inspiring the engineers of the future.”

Completing the trio of newly appointed Trustees is social entrepreneur Mike Niles who has more than 12-years of executive experience in non-profit and corporate organisations including as Founder and former CEO of b:friend, a registered charity supporting isolated older people. Having held two previous Trusteeships, he has extensive expertise in environmental, social, and corporate governance.

Mike Niles

Speaking about his new role, Mike Niles said: “When you think of British motorsport, you think of Silverstone. Iconic races, incredible machines and the world’s best racing talent. I’m excited to join Silverstone Museum as trustee – an organisation that creatively celebrates our motorsport heritage while inspiring the next generation to believe they can be part of its future. There’s opportunity in motorsport for everyone. Who knows, just one museum visit could ignite a lifetime passion for science and speed.”

Silverstone Museum Chief Executive Phil Lawrie added: “I believe our new Trustees add significant diversity to our Board in terms of background and professional experience. Najat, Leonard and Mike will undoubtedly bring invaluable new perspectives to the Board that will support the Museum on its journey to become one of the world’s pre-eminent motor racing museums. With their varied and exceptional track records in the commercial sector, with not-for-profits and of fundraising, our new Trustees will help to lift the institution to the higher levels we collectively aspire for.”