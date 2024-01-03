Silverstone Leasing paves the way to affordable electric vehicle leasing with the EVolve car scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A market-leading vehicle leasing company has launched a new electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme to support sustainable, affordable travel solutions for UK businesses. Both business owners and employees can make impressive savings of up to 60% on company cars with the new EVolve Car Scheme, rolled out by Silverstone Leasing.

Similar to a Cycle to Work programme, through EVolve, employees can allocate a fixed portion of their monthly salary towards obtaining a brand-new electric vehicle. This deduction is made before applying income tax and National Insurance, resulting in potential cost savings for employees and employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, the monthly instalment covers a comprehensive package, encompassing car insurance, road tax, roadside assistance, MOT testing, vehicle maintenance, replacement tires, and accident support. No initial upfront payments or deposits are required, and once the initial exclusion period has passed, employees can exit the agreement without incurring any early termination fees, whether due to resignation or redundancy. EVolve also offers impressive tax advantages for participants, including reduced income tax, national insurance contributions and lower fuel costs associated with the scheme.

Tom Bailey from EVolve Car Scheme

The sum sacrificed is taken from the worker’s gross pay before any PAYE tax, and National Insurance is applied. Therefore, an employee’s taxable salary is reduced, which means that they pay less tax.