Silverstone Composites chooses TC Group for strategic growth

Pictured: (Left) Stephen Henson - Associate Director (Client Services) TC Group, (Right) Marcus Trofimov - Director Silverstone Composites

New strategic partnership delivers full-service advisory support ‘under one roof’, from property and tax to R&D and succession planning.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverstone Composites, one of the UK’s most forward-thinking advanced materials company has joined forces with national business advisory and accountancy firm TC Group in a major new partnership designed to accelerate its growth, strengthen its financial position, and support long-term succession planning.

The move signals an exciting chapter for Silverstone Composites, which has successfully gained recognition for its cutting-edge work in the motorsport, aerospace, and bespoke sectors. With a team of specialist engineers and a glowing reputation for innovation, the company’s now poised to expand operations following strategic support from TC Group across Property, HR, Tax, R&D, Accounts, and Corporate Finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relationship was reignited when Silverstone Composites Director Marcus Trofimov reconnected with Stephen Henson, now Associate Director of Client Services at TC Group. The pair first met during Stephen’s tenure at Barclays, and that initial rapport laid the groundwork for a far-reaching business advisory partnership.

“What I realised very early on,” said Marcus, “is that you can’t do this alone. You can be the person who takes the leap of faith, who has the idea and the drive — but you need the right people around you. TC Group brings deep expertise, honesty, and a genuine understanding of what makes a business succeed.”

Among the most immediate wins from the partnership so far has been TC Group’s role in helping secure Silverstone Composites’ new premises at the prestigious Silverstone Park — a strategically important move for a company embedded in the UK’s high-performance technology cluster.

TC Group’s Tax and R&D specialists have also unlocked valuable funding through reliefs and incentives, enabling the business to reinvest in innovation and talent. Meanwhile, the firm’s Corporate Finance team’s working closely with Marcus to map out future succession options and long-term growth strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Henson added, “Silverstone Composites is exactly the kind of client we get excited about. They’re pushing boundaries, creating meaningful impact, and investing in skills and education for the next generation. We’re proud to be part of their journey and to bring the full weight of our advisory expertise to support their ambitions.”

The partnership underscores TC Group’s commitment to providing far more than traditional compliance services. With a national network of specialists and a 'no-nonsense', jargon-free approach, TC Group delivers joined-up advice across accountancy, tax, finance, and property, helping clients like Silverstone Composites navigate complex decisions and seize new opportunities.