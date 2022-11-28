Silver Swans & Adult Tap in Northampton support Children in Need
Great effort by all involved!
Silver Swans - Ballet for 55’s yrs and over and Adult Tap took part in a demonstration of work and completed the afternoon with a quiz and refreshments . The Tap section also took part in the countrywide Tapathon. The proceeds of £534 has been sent to Children in Need. It was a very enjoyable successful afternoon , we all look forward to preparing for 2023.
Silver Swans classes are held at Duston, Kingsthorpe, Moulton & Rushden . Adult Tap classes are held at Duston, Kingsthorpe & Rushden. All classes are suitable for beginners and improvers with the emphasis on enjoyment.Contact details : Gayna Brown School of Dancing 07909966695 [email protected]