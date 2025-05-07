Silver prize for Northamptonshire health and safety consultancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a celebratory night for Acorn Safety Services on Thursday (1st May) when the leading health and safety consultancy won an award for High Growth at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

In a prestigious ceremony, Acorn Safety Services was presented with the silver trophy to recognise the Moulton Park company’s impressive growth over the last 12 months.

Acorn Safety Services, which provides health and safety services to businesses, charities and organisations across the UK, has increased turnover exponentially over the past three years and invested back in the business recently by hiring nine additional members of staff and purchasing a purpose-designed premises after years of leasing.

The team also developed its own digital dashboard for clients and added to its service offering, including PAT testing, alarm testing, emergency light servicing, and fire alarm servicing in order to meet a rise in demand.

Acorn Safety Services operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap and operations coordinator Samantha Reeves collect the Silver award for High Growth at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025.

More growth is imminent with plans to double its profit margin to a six-figure sum in the 2025/26 financial year.

Operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap and new operations coordinator Samantha Reeves accepted the award on behalf of the whole team on the night at cinch stadium, Franklins Gardens.

Zeynep said: “The growth we have seen over the past few years is testament to the hard work of the whole team and I am proud of all that we have accomplished, adding talent and new services to strengthen our offering. We are not complacent, we will continue to work hard and already aim for additional growth which I hope will only add to our success. Many thanks to the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards for a fun and memorable evening, and thank you for the recognition.”