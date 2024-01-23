Shining a spotlight on Northamptonshire’s retailers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every year, a new industry is selected to be celebrated, and the awards shine a light on the achievements of businesses making up the backbone of their industry.

This industry has faced some challenging times, and the importance of being recognised for hard work and outstanding service is more important than ever.

The new Retail Business of the Year category is open to enter.

SME Northamptonshire Business Awards Best Enterprising Gold Winner, Pilkington Communications

This category is open to any business operating in the retail sector, selling products or services directly to consumers. From brick-and-mortar stores to online retailers, businesses are encouraged to enter and showcase their determination, passion, and success.

“An SME Business Award is a well renowned accolade of achievement, and to be crowned the Retail Business of the Year will be a huge recognition.” Commented Damian Cummins, Awards Director. “After a very trying few years for the retail industry, particularly with the rising costs of living, it has never been more important for businesses to showcase their business success and celebrate the hard work of their team.”

Successful businesses will be invited to the Grand Final in May, where they have the chance to be take home the Retail Business of the Year trophy.

As this category is only available for this year only, businesses are being encouraged to enter now and get ahead of their competitors.