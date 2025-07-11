Shaw Gibbs hosts successful seminar series for landowners

Shaw Gibbs, a leading accountancy and business advisory practice, recently brought together landowners, investors, agents and legal professionals to tackle the complexities of land development in a dedicated series of seminars.

The Cinch Stadium in Northampton played host to the final ‘From Plot to Profit’ seminar on Thursday, 3 July, following the success of the events in Oxford, Winchester and Farnham.

The expert panel was led by Naomi Stewart, Head of Tax at Shaw Gibbs and Partner of Martin and Company (part of the Shaw Gibbs Group), with speakers Mike Burton from Metis Homes, Tom Sater from RO Energy and Paul Sams from Dutton Gregory Solicitors. The discussion explored tax implications, legal considerations, opportunities in renewable energy and common pitfalls when navigating the increasingly complex development landscape.

“It was wonderful to host the fourth and final seminar in our ‘From Plot to Profit’ series in Northampton, and we were pleased to see it so well-attended,” said Naomi. “During the discussion, panellists shared some brilliant insights that we’re sure will be invaluable for landowners considering development, helping them to better understand the process and maximise their potential returns.

“Today’s development landscape can be tricky to navigate, particularly with recent changes to policy and regulations. That’s why it was important for Shaw Gibbs and our fellow contributors to share our expertise with landowners, to support them in making informed decisions with confidence.”

Following the panel discussion, the audience engaged in a Q&A session, with topics ranging from recent tax reforms and structuring land sales to considerations for small-scale developments.

One seminar attendee commented: “It was an interesting event with really knowledgeable speakers. We’re looking to grow our development business, so there were plenty of useful takeaways that I’d like to discuss further with industry professionals.”

Shaw Gibbs is a top 40 accountancy practice with offices in across Central and Southern England. Investing in their teams of high-quality specialists, Shaw Gibbs work with the best-in-breed technology to create value for clients which exceeds expectation. For more information, visit www.shawgibbs.com