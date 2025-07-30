Seven pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages for sale right now including two on Grand Union Canal

A number of pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages are listed for sale or lease right now.
From two located on the Grand Union Canal, to another that includes a restaurant capable of 90 covers, there is ample opportunity in the hospitality industry.
Below are seven pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages that are for sale or lease right now.
1. The Half Moon
The traditional thatched village pub in Grendon has a commercial kitchen, a good sized beer garden, ample parking and is ideally positioned for walkers. A new seven year lease is on offer, with starting rent of £24,000 + VAT per annum. Photo: Rightmove
2. George Inn
The pub in High Street North, Towcester had a commercial kitchen fitted in 2020 and a garden bar installed in 2023. Its garden can hold up to 230 customers. There is also two-bedroom private accommodation. The agent is asking for offers. Photo: Rightmove
3. Wharf Inn
The Bugbrooke pub has a restaurant with up to 90 covers and a garden with up to 250 covers. Agents say the trade area are presented in good order. There is also a four berth mooring space for canal boats. The pub is listed for £595,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. The Plough
The Shutlanger pub is listed for £575,000. Agents say the lght and airy trade areas presented in good condition and there is "genuine scope to increase trade under new ownership". There is also additional tea-room and farm shop income, as well as outside space for 60 covers. Photo: Rightmove
