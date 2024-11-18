Serviced office hub chosen for creative agency’s fresh start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A resilient graphic designer who built his own agency from scratch after a spell of homelessness, has moved into a dedicated office in Vulcan Works.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley John had lost everything during the pandemic and was sleeping in his car with his wife and newborn baby before finding his feet and setting up his now thriving agency OYNK.

The creative was offered a job through an acquaintance which helped him get back on track, but it was a lifechanging offer from a close friend that led him to set up OYNK at Vulcan Works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley said: “I was trying to build myself back up, but I was so sick of doing design as I was never paid my worth and I doubted myself a lot.

Ashley John's company Oynk, has set up base at Vulcan Works.

“My friend, seeing how disillusioned I had become, said we’re going to get you your own office and clients and he invested in my business to help me find my own space and brand it how I wanted.”

Ashley originally planned to view a different building, but before he was offered an appointment he found serviced office space Vulcan Works in the heart of Northampton’s Cultural Quarter.

The 39-year-old said: “I was looking for an office with character. I needed a space that’s different otherwise, as a creative, it’s so dull. I wanted somewhere with something about it and this place is it. The copper pipes, metal ceiling, beams and big windows, it’s got it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After speaking with centre manager Garrick and finding out about the business support and the way that Vulcan Works champions new business, I knew it was the kind of place I needed to be. It felt right straightaway, and I didn’t view anywhere else.”

Oynk's Ashley John

OYNK moved into Vulcan Work in August, but the agency had been a dream of Ashley’s for a long time before then. He actually bought the OYNK web domain in 2018.

“I was looking for four letter domains for websites as they are easier for people to remember and rank higher on the internet,” he said. “I came across OYNK and it just fits me. It’s a talking point.”

Ashley married two years ago, and his wife’s initials also coincidentally spell out the word pig!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now OYNK has its own dedicated base in the St John’s Building at Vulcan Works, and Ashley has already found the space to be an empowering environment for growth and success.

He said: “At the beginning it’s like being the new kid in school but there’s people walking around who you can have conversations with, and I’ve already taken part in a business sales coach meetings for help with sales. Before that I was afraid of talking to other companies as I was worried about being a pest.”

The inhouse training has already proven successful as until recently all clients have come from word of mouth. The latest one is from Ashley’s networking and personally selling his services.

For someone who believes that “a brand should represent its owner” this is a huge confidence boost for the business owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your brand should be your personality,” says Ashley. “You run a company the way you are as a person and if you don’t have that connection then who are you trying to sell to?

“I’m an observer and I use that to help create a brand. But being autistic I see things very differently to other designers.”

OYNK works as a fractional design agency, and although an outsourced supplier, sees itself as an extension of their client’s team.

“I’m not just an agency that takes on a one-off job,” said Ashley. “I want to be treated like an employee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to take your brand guidelines, understand your company from a design perspective and continue the work you’re doing. However you work, I’ll blend in. OYNK just becomes your design department.”

Vulcan Works centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “Ashley is an inspirational business owner, and it is fantastic for Vulcan Works to be a part of his story. OYNK has been a great addition to our community, and we look forward to seeing the business flourish here.”

To find out more about Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit vulcanworks.co.uk.