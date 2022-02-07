Self-help podcast gives a new voice to Northampton Saints Foundation

A Northamptonshire charity has featured on a self-help podcast from a sustainable clothing brand in the midlands.

The Northampton Saints Foundation (NSF) featured on the latest episode of Positive Outlook Clothing's 'Give Back Pod' - a podcast that aims to help bridge the gap between 'wanting to help' and 'knowing how to help.'

The 'Give Back Pod', hosted by Ben Oliver and Harvey Broadbent, tells the story of charities and organsations that are making a difference to the lives of young people, touching on the stigmas and stereotypes youths face.

The latest episode shone a spotlight on the Northampton Saints Foundation, which supports young people across the county with social inclusion and education programmes.

The podcast hosts spoke to the head of NSF, Jordan Letts, along with ex-student turned apprentice, Tyrell Wilson.

Jordan said: "It was a pleasure to be asked to feature on the Give Back Pod to discuss the life changing effects the foundation has on young people and to share Tyrell’s journey.

"We are all so passionate about what we do at the foundation and this episode gives an in-depth insight into my personal story and why there is always a positive in every young person.

"Second chances are something that are thrown about in education, but often, many of these kids have never had a first chance."

The episode discusses how the NSF began, the programmes it runs, challenges faced within modern education and Tyrell’s heart-warming journey.

Tyrell said: "The foundation has changed my life and now I am enjoying working as an apprentice to help inspire others who were in the same position as me."

This is just one episode in a series exploring sensitive issues and thought-provoking stories, all surrounding the topic of youth. Listen to The Give Pod here or search via all key podcast

platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts.