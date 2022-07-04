A new salon and aesthetics clinic has opened in the heart of Northampton.

David Brown Hairdressing and Injectables, in Wellingborough Road, had its grand opening night on Saturday, July 2 - coincidentally, on the birthday of founder, David Brown.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, a raffle took place which gave away vouchers and other treats donated by local businesses and there was a champagne wall as well as a photo booth for visitors to enjoy as they celebrated the salon’s opening.

David, 37, told the Chronicle & Echo: “We only had 15 days to do the build so obviously it was crazy trying to get everything ready.

“I just wanted to thank all my family who really got involved and helped do everything and I just wanted to thank my partner, Kye, and my sister Julie and Rob.”

The new salon offers hairdressing services in addition to anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers and vitamin B12 booster jabs, which are provided in a sterile clinical room at the back of the salon.

Talking about the salon’s aesthetic, David said: “I wanted it to be quite modern with a little bit of a retro but classical kind of look.”

Prior to opening the new salon, David worked from home and he found that he was outgrowing his space.

He specialises in hair colour and colour correction after obtaining a degree in business management and business strategy and then undertaking the Master Colour Programme at Wella World Studio London.

David additionally runs seminars and master classes for students at Northampton College and offers courses to newly qualified hairdressers to help build their knowledge on colouring hair.

David said: “I focus on aesthetics and giving customers a special and personal experience and their confidence back - as the pandemic seemed to have stripped a lot of people’s confidence.

“Our ethos is to focus on self-worth and empowering our clients.”

The salon employs two members of staff and they are currently looking to expand their team of hairdressers. If you are interested in working for David Brown Hairdressing and Injectables, call 07514321974.

For more information, visit https://davidbrownhairandinjectables.co.uk.

Take a look at 23 pictures from the salon’s grand opening on Saturday, July 2:

