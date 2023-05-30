Today (Thursday 25th May), Bambino Mio received a second royal seal of approval as one of the UK’s most outstanding businesses by winning a Sustainable Development award.nort

The award was presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq to Guy Schanschieff, Bambino Mio’s Founder, during a small ceremony at the brands head office in Brixworth, Northampton.

The award for Sustainable Development, recognises Bambino Mio’s commitment to sustainable practices with a positive pursuit to make reusable nappies the first choice for parents to reduce the waste that single-use disposable nappies create.

Bambino Mio receives second Queen's Award for Enterprise

Two Northamptonshire businesses won a Queen’s Award in 2022 and Bambino Mio was the only company in the Midlands to win a Sustainable Development Award. Just 31 companies in the whole of the UK received a Sustainable Development award in 2022.

Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq commented: “I was delighted to present Bambino Mio with The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, Sustainable Development Award. Achieving such a prestigious award is an incredible honour, offering businesses many benefits, as well as an opportunity to celebrate their successes.”

This is the reusable nappy specialists second Queen’s Award for Enterprise after previously winning the International Trade award for The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2020 – celebrating the success of innovative businesses with outstanding achievements.

Guy Schanschieff, Founder of Bambino Mio, commented: "Further royal recognition from such a respected awards body is something that our team is extremely proud of. This is another accolade that acknowledges to the world that we are committed to sustainable development practices and are driving a reusable revolution to reduce single-use disposable nappy waste.”

Winners of the 2022 prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise were all announced by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in April 2022. Businesses can find out about future King’s Awards for Enterprise here >> https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.

Cllr Daniel Lister, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth commented:

“Bambino Mio is a shining example of business excellence in West Northants and they’re paving the way towards achieving Net Zero ambitions which we at West Northants Council wholeheartedly share.

“We hope that Bambino Mio’s success will spur many more local employers to consider applying for these auspicious awards, receiving global recognition and representing the pride of West Northants. Well done to everyone at Bambino Mio, we can’t wait to see what you do next and to help you achieve it.”

Bambino Mio are a business where purpose and commercial goals are intrinsically linked. Sustainability has been at the root of the brands products for over 25 years. The more parents that adopt the reusable lifestyle, the fewer single-use nappies are produced and dumped in landfill.

To further recognise the brands focus on sustainability, last month (February 2023), Bambino Mio were announced as a Certified B Corporation, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

Achieving an impressive score of 93.4 (average company score is 50) and gaining two Impact Business Models, one for Resource Conservation and another for Toxin Reduction, an uncommon accomplishment. This new certification means that Bambino Mio is one of ten B Corps in Northamptonshire.