Seckingtons Northampton reach final of the British Hair Business Awards

Seckingtons of Northampton is celebrating after being shortlisted for Salon of the Year 1 (forsalons with an annual turnover over £350,000), sponsored by Vagaro, at HJ’s BritishHairdressing Business Awards 2023.Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most prestigious events, the awards recognise thenames that have achieved business brilliance, helping uphold Britain’s reputation as a worldleader in hairdressing expertise.Seckingtons reached the finals after submitting an attention-grabbing entry, detailing theskills and experience that have contributed to their career success to date. Following anintensive judging process, the team will now attend the 25th British Hairdressing BusinessAwards, held this year on Monday 3 July 2023 at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.Johnny Seckington says: ‘I still can’t believe it! The awards are so respected across theindustry, so just to reach the finals is a huge honour. We’re up against some incrediblecompetition but we just hope that the judges see our drive and passion. Winning the awardcould change our lives – we’re keeping everything crossed!’Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards says: ‘HJ’sBritish Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business acumen, and thepeople and companies going the extra mile to ensure that creativity and commercial successgo hand in hand. Once again, our judging panel was overwhelmed with the standard ofentries. To make the shortlist for this category, nominees need to demonstrate excellence inall areas, from training and team initiatives to customer service and a commitment to theindustry. Seckingtons should feel incredibly proud to have achieved that and finalisedalongside such impressive talent.’A total of 17 trophies will be awarded at the event, which was launched in 1998 and haspreviously honoured names including Trevor Sorbie, TONI&GUY, Sophia Hilton, ColinMcAndrew and Casey Coleman.