Salon owner will dance for mum and nan who died of cancer in Strictly Northampton 2023

The owner of an award-winning beauty salon in Northampton is waltzing her way to her fundraising goal in this year’s Strictly Northampton - and she is dedicating her efforts to her mum and nan, who both died of cancer.

Natalie Faulkner has run Beauty Withinn for the last 15 years and her salon recently won a ‘positive impact award’ for the free pamper sessions they give to cancer patients.

Now, Natalie wants to go a step further in honouring her mum and nan, and has joined the line-up for this year’s Strictly Northampton dance competition, which is raising money for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Beauty Withinn salon owner, Natalie Faulkner (right) is dancing for her mum and nan who were both sadly lost to cancer. Photo by Martin Farmer.

Natalie told the Chronicle & Echo: “For me to dance - and, honestly, you would laugh your head off - I’ve got two left feet. Slowly, I am thinking ‘okay, I can do this’ and I can understand what it is like to actually try to learn how to dance.

“It is really like climbing a mountain and you have no idea what you are doing! It is really good. It is just nice to be able to do something that is really out of my comfort zone.”

Dance rehearsals kick off in September ahead of the big show at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate theatre on November 25.

Natalie has, however, taken on beginner dance lessons in a bid to sort out her two left feet. She is also counting on her daughter, Amy - who danced up until the age of 18 - to give her some pointers.

The salon owner has, so far, raised £222 out of her £1,000 goal as of Thursday, July 13. The money will go to Cynthia Spencer Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for people diagnosed with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Natalie said: “For me, it is about giving back because, who knows who's going to be in that position? If we all put in that one percent to help someone along the line, that will help in the future fight against cancer.”

Cancer has had a devastating impact on Natalie’s family with her nan passing away of the disease and then her mum, who was just 52. Natalie and her two sisters have previously completed a charity hike in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

“I certainly felt sad losing my mum,” Natalie said, “She was really young. She fought, she gave it as good as she could. She left behind three children and grandchildren. It was a very sad time for us seeing someone so close to us go through so much.”

She added: “I am sure she will be watching now and laughing her head off at my dancing!”

Donate to Natalie’s fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natalie-faulkner3.

Beauty Withinn’s next free pamper session for cancer patients, in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation, will take place on Wednesday July 26 from 10am to 1pm.

People will have their pick of free 30 minute treatments including manicures, pedicures, blow drys and male grooming. There will also be free refreshments and a raffle.