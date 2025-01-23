Salon owner takes big step to expand and open second premises in Northampton as a family venture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A salon owner took a big step to expand her business and recently opened a second premises in Northampton as a joint venture with her husband.

Nicola Bolton always wanted to enter the world of beauty and she has not looked back since going on a training course and setting up Empire Aesthetics in January 2022.

When Nicola finally took the leap, she did not anticipate the success she has experienced over the past three years – especially as she has been nominated for a number of awards.

Empire Aesthetics began operating from a salon built in Nicola’s garden, until she moved into her current location in Ellesmere Avenue, Duston.

Nicola is joined by tattoo artists, a beautician and a piercing specialist, having created a one stop shop for her clients, and she recently saw the opportunity to expand.

Eternal Tan by Empire, which is Nicola’s new tanning shop with husband Dale Bolton, opened in Gloucester Avenue in Delapre on January 11.

The pair hoped to create something different from existing tanning studios across the town, and for it to have the wow factor when customers walk through the door. The jungle theme has already gone down well.

“I was really busy with my other studio but I like challenges,” said Nicola, who had wanted to introduce sunbeds for a while but did not have space at her first salon.

The founder was confident that her existing clientele in Northampton would support the new venture, and there were an impressive 90 people on the books within less than a week of opening. The Delapre community has also been supportive.

The opening event was a success, with around 70 people who came along to celebrate the milestone with Nicola and Dale. The guests took the opportunity to talk to one another and make friends.

Nicola looks forward to building on the studio’s early success as we move through 2025, as well as looking to open a third premises in the county by the end of the year.

