Salon owner proud to expand and move to bigger premises in ‘supportive’ area of Northampton

A salon owner is proud to have expanded and moved her business to a bigger premises in a “supportive” area of Northampton.

Daisy Franklin is the founder and owner of Pin Up Hair & Co, which was established six years ago in Abington.

Earlier in March, the hairdressing business moved to a bigger nearby unit in Birchfield Road as the team had outgrown the first location.

Daisy felt passionately about offering an inviting service for their growing client base, and knew that the new premises would be the perfect space to improve.

Not only is Daisy confident that the salon already has a more relaxing atmosphere, but there is also the opportunity for other wellbeing activities.

There is space available to rent to someone offering beauty treatments, as well as pilates classes one day a week.

Daisy had seven years of experience before she first launched Pin Up Hair & Co in 2018.

“I wasn’t happy renting a chair and seeing how clients were treated,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “They were in and out and weren’t looked after. I knew that was the chance to do something for myself.”

The founder shared the “absolutely amazing” response from the Abington community, particularly around the time of moving to bigger premises. Even people who are not clients pop in to say hello and congratulate the team on the expansion.

Daisy believes it is the “personal touch” and the fact the team and clients feel like “one big happy family” that sets Pin Up apart from other salons across Northampton and beyond.

“We don’t do it for us, we don’t want our clients to feel like another number,” said Daisy. “We want them to come in and feel listened to.”

The Pin Up Hair & Co team looks forward to celebrating the salon move in the summer months, once they are fully settled.

For more information on Pin Up Hair & Co, visit the business’ Facebook page here.