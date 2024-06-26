Sale of specialist rubber extrusion company allows owners to bounce into retirement

Realising the fruits of years of hard work can be an exciting but daunting venture. However, business owners Peter and Jane Estwick, have found that by using Northampton-based specialist corporate finance business Watersheds, they could prepare for retirement with the sale of their business.

Originally founded in 1968, Peter Estwick acquired the business in 2002, having worked in the rubber products sector for 25 years previously. Over the past 22 years Peter has built the business to be a market leader in providing technical products made from natural and synthetic polymers to sectors including automotive, classic automobile, heavy plant machinery, wholesale electrical and van conversion markets. Whilst planning for their business exit, Peter and Jane approached Watersheds to help them sell the business to a buyer who would not only recognise the full value, but also be able to continue to grow it to its full potential. A deal was struck with Warwickshire-based SJG International Limited. As suppliers and customers of Kopak, Managing Director Robert James knew the business well and saw the potential of being able to consolidate the supply chain. Existing relationships between buyers and sellers can complicate negotiations and so Watersheds were on hand to act as a buffer, and so not only agree a compelling deal structure, but also provided hands-on project management as well, removing much of the demand and stress of selling a business. Peter Estwick, said: “Watersheds took much of the stress and anxiety off our shoulders in finding the right buyer to fit with our plans in keeping the business growing in the future whilst providing a synergy with any potential buyer.” William Senior, Partner at Watersheds, explained: “Selling a business can be overwhelming for the owners as there are many parties to deal with. We were able to support and advise Peter and Jane from beginning to end and project manage the accountants and lawyers involved. This allowed them to focus on continuing to run the business successfully.”