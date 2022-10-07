‘Safety of buildings could be at risk’ as economic turbulence threatens asbestos industry

Leading asbestos consultancy Acorn Analytical Services says it fears the safety of aging public buildings such as schools and hospitals could be at risk as the financial crisis threatens the asbestos industry.

Ian Stone, director of Acorn Analytical Services, which has branches in Northampton, Cleckheaton, Wolverhampton, Leeds and London, believes the industry faces ‘unprecedented upheaval’ as harsh trading conditions begin to take their toll.Despite being banned from new buildings more than 20 years ago, asbestos still exists in many older buildings including factories, hospitals and even schools where it poses a significant risk to health if it isn’t managed carefully.Ian explained: “Never has there been so much upheaval in the asbestos industry leaving clients potentially at risk. Asbestos is a highly toxic material which is hidden in many older homes and public buildings.”