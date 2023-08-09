Safety first! Pioneering AI technology is coming to town

Bells Motor Group Northampton, on Bedford Road, is helping to make the streets of Northampton safer with the advanced technology from CorrActions, a deep-tech brain monitoring AI start-up set to disrupt brain activity monitoring and driver understanding.

Using sensors in prominent areas of the car, such as the steering wheel, the CorrActions software monitors micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity to detect abnormalities. These can include a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.

The revolutionary software will increase the understanding of the effect of human behaviour on driving, ultimately helping to improve safety for all road users. The investment is part of a wider initiative from the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, which aims to accelerate the transformation of the mobility industry in areas such as safety, electrification, digitisation and access.

Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “Here at Bells Motor Group Northampton, we’re passionate about making cars and the people in and around them safer, so we’re delighted to benefit from CorrAction’s incredible technology.