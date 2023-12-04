Safety first! Here’s how to get a free car windscreen and puncture repair this winter
Now the clocks have gone back and the darker nights and colder mornings are drawing in, icy roads and limited visibility can put drivers at greater risk of punctured tyres and chipped windscreens.
Bells Motor Group Northampton, on Bedford Road, aims to make winter car care as easy as possible, offering all Volvo drivers free windscreen and tyre repairs – regardless of their car’s model or age.
If Northampton drivers find themselves away from home, they can take their car to any Volvo retailer in the UK, where damage will be assessed by a qualified Volvo technician. Many problems will be able to be fixed on the spot, offering a speedy and convenient service.
Where damage is more severe, the technician will discuss options with the driver to make sure the problem is fixed safely and the car can get back on the road as quickly as possible.
Clive Bell, Managing Director at Bells Motor Group Northampton, said: “We know the harsher weather conditions throughout winter can cause issues for drivers. Problems such as chips in windscreens or punctures in tyres should be treated as soon as possible to avoid them becoming harder and more expensive to repair.
“We’re keen to make getting these minor issues fixed as easy as possible for drivers – especially in the run-up to Christmas, so people can focus on getting their shopping in and visiting family and friends. We’re delighted to offer the UK’s first free initiative covering both tyres and windscreens.
“Here at Bells Motor Group Northampton we’re on a mission to provide drivers a safe, secure and speedy service whenever they need it, and would encourage drivers to pop in and speak to our team of experts for more information.”