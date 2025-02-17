Rutland and Kings Veterinary Centres join Linnaeus

Rutland and Kings Veterinary Centres, with six branches in Rutland, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, have become part of Linnaeus, a leading veterinary group in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Rutland has four sites, plus two operating as Kings Veterinary Centre. Their high-quality veterinary care is accredited by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and includes 24/7 on-site emergency care at their branches in Uppingham and Melton.

The Kings branch in Syston recently expanded to feature additional theatres, consult rooms, kennel space, an imaging room, and a larger cattery and prep room.

As well as providing additional training and career development opportunities for staff, Linnaeus will support the relocation of Kings’ Melton Mowbray practice to a new purpose-built facility.

The new site at Melton will include separate dog and cat waiting areas, five consulting rooms, two theatres and dedicated rooms for dental procedures as well as x-ray facilities.

Andrew Moss and Henry Dove, Clinical Directors at Rutland and Kings Veterinary Centres, said: “Joining Linnaeus is an exciting step for us.

"We have always been proud of the care we provide to the community, and our team now have access to high-quality expertise from a wider network of colleagues to support their clinical knowledge, client service and personal development.

“We will continue to offer the same services and level of care that we are known for in the East Midlands, with the support and backing of Linnaeus.”

Rutland and Kings Veterinary Centres have a history of investing in their teams, who will all remain in their existing roles. Several vets hold additional qualifications in emergency critical care, surgery and medicine, with one of the team qualified as an Advanced Practitioner In Small Animal Medicine.

A number of nurses also hold further certificates, while the reception team are registered with the British Veterinary Receptionists Association. Both Rutland and Kings Veterinary Centres are also registered to support new graduate veterinary surgeons and student nurses.

David Walker, Chief Medical Officer at Linnaeus, added: “We are so pleased to be working with the talented teams at Rutland and Kings Veterinary Centres. Every member of the team is dedicated to delivering the best possible care, developing their expertise, and providing a compassionate environment for pets and their owners.

“We’re looking forward to supporting our new colleagues as they continue to provide high-quality, 24/7 care to pets in the local community.”