Runner from Northampton logistics company raise more than £3,000 for charity

A team from Northampton based Panther Logistics clocked up the miles to raise thousands of pounds for the company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

Committed colleagues took part in the fitness charity challenge completing the recent Royal Parks Half Marathon and raising more than £4,300 for the charity.

The big-hearted runners spent weeks training in the run up to the half marathon which saw the fit fundraisers running 13.1 miles on the route which went through Hyde Park, The Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens.

A total of 10 Panther team mates took part in the fitness charity challenge helping to raise vital funds for Over The Wall which provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK. Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

Vicki Barber, head of people and engagement at Panther Logistics, said: “Congratulations to our amazing team of runners who conquered the half marathon. Not only did they take on the challenge of running 13.1 miles, but they ran for our chosen charity Over The Wall.

“The charity provides life-changing experiences for children and young people facing serious illnesses, giving them the opportunity to enjoy camp adventures in a safe and supportive environment. By running the marathon, our team are making a positive impact on the lives of these courageous individuals.”

Christopher Pitts, corporate partnerships manager at Over The Wall, added: “Thanks again to Team Panther for taking on a challenge to raise money for Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

“Raising over £4,300 by running the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London is incredible and we’re always grateful to the team who keep besting themselves by raising more and more to make sure that seriously ill children across the country get to experience our world of mischief and magic at our residential activity camps.”