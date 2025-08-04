Royal & Derngate announces new Generate Associate Artists joining their artist development programme

Theatre welcomes new Generate Associate Artists

Northampton’s Royal & Derngate is delighted to welcome their latest Generate Associate Artists, joining the theatre’s Generate artist development programme from this summer.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be supported with tailored packages by Royal & Derngate over 18 months to focus on their career and artistic ambitions. This will include mentorship, rehearsal space, production support, funding, shadowing and introductions, amongst other tailored opportunities.

The new Generate Associate Artists are theatre company BoonDog Theatre, directors Emily Browning and Kitty Benford, and composer and sound designer Jude Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BoonDog Theatre is a multi-award-winning collaborative theatre company, based in the Midlands, creating exciting new stories for the stage, often with a darkly comic twist. Emily Browning, Midlands born and based, is an award-winning director with a passion for bold new writing and intersectional feminist storytelling. Kitty Benford is a director and theatre-maker based in Northamptonshire, whose work spans community-led projects, youth theatre and new writing. Jude Taylor is a composer, lyricist and writer from Leicestershire, who has been a Resident Creative at Curve in Leicester since 2021.

Erica Martin, Royal & Derngate’s Associate Director (Engagement & New Work), commented: “We’re pleased to welcome another brilliant cohort of artists to our Generate scheme. We’re incredibly excited to see how the work of these artists develops and watch how their careers and ambitions progress.”

Royal & Derngate’s artist development programme Generate is committed to supporting the work and the development of artists. Since 2012 the programme has supported over 6000 artists with opportunities including rehearsal and performance space, mentorship, scratch opportunities, masterclasses, funding, networking, placements, ticket offers and special one-off events and commissions.

More information about the theatre’s Generate programme can be found on its website at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/generate/