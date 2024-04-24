Roxanne’s hair boutique, UK Hair & Beauty Finalist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roxanne has been a hairdresser for more than 20yrs. "I have worked all over the world including luxury cruise ships. I am a qualified assessor & EPA. I love my job & teaching is also my passion. This year I have been shortlisted in the UK Hair & Beauty Awards for the ‘Best of Blonde’ category."

Roxy also enjoys organising local charity events, her next event "The Charity Wellbeing Show" will be held at Jimmys sports bar, St James on Friday 12th July 6pm. Tickets £6pp in aid of The Lowdown.

Roxanne started out in South Wales doing part time college and part time salon to gain as much knowledge and experience as possible, Roxy wasn’t paid for salon work, she did this voluntarily and it was very valuable, then went on to work on cruise ships for Steiner where more valuable experience was gained working at a high standard customer service.

Roxannes Hair Boutique within Melanie Day Hair salon.

"I worked in a small Welsh village salon for a few years when I decided to move to Northampton (where I was from and had family). I then took a manager position working for Regis UK.

"I left Regis to go self employed and it had its set backs and clearly wasn’t the right time for me therefore I joined a hair salon team at Virgin active, during this time, my husband and I started a family whilst I was still working as a hairdresser and training to be an assessor. In the new year of 2020 I decided it was time to go I self employed and do it right this time! COVID hit! But I didn’t sink,

"I SWAM. It wasn’t only an obstacle, it was also my greatest achievement so far! I am absolutely delighted to be shortlisted in the UK Hair & Beauty Awards, representing Northampton in the "Best of Blondes" category. I LOVE colouring hair, it really is a fun art". #

