'Rough and ready' pub in Northampton boards up windows and permanently closes down

A ‘rough and ready’ pub in Northampton has boarded up its windows and permanently closed down.

The Bat and Wickets pub in Bailiff Street, Mounts, has closed its doors for good, which is believed to have happened this month.

The Chronicle and Echo visited the site on Monday (January 20) and saw that all the windows and doors had been boarded up. Google lists the site as permanently closed.

However, it is now up for rent with estate agents Fleurets after its owners, The Wellington Pub Company, put it on the market for lease.

The Bat and Wickets in Bailiff Street, Mounts, has permanently closed.

The advert states: "This community wet-led operation serves as a focal point for the surrounding residential area."

The closed pub is being offered with "nil premium," meaning no additional cost is required for goodwill, fixtures, or fittings, aside from the lease or property purchase price.

However, according to the advert, applicants must be able to demonstrate a minimum capital of approximately £50,000 to cover Stamp Duty Land Tax, one quarter’s rent, legal fees, rental deposit, building insurance, fixtures and fittings, and working capital.

The pub features an open-plan bar with a central 'U'-shaped servery, space for darts and a pool table, female toilets inside, male toilets outside, three-bedroom private accommodation upstairs, a basement cellar, and an external courtyard with storage.

The property has a 2017 Rateable Value of £5,750 and a council tax band of A.

The pub has a 4.1 out of five-star rating from 128 Google reviews.

One person said: “Proper back street boozer. Not many left these days. Great landlady and the beer is good.” Another commented: “Rough and ready, but wonderful friendly staff and great beer. Great place to relax—felt like a proper pub from the 80s.” Another reviewer added: “Great place, amazing atmosphere, also my home. Overall one of the best pubs in Northampton.”

However, for some, the pub felt a bit too local. One person wrote: “This is a local bar, for local people.”