Rock a Bye Baby! Housebuilder donates to Northampton baby charity to support new mothers

A Northampton housebuilder has donated over £1,000 to support a local baby charity which provides essential resources to support new mothers in the region.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Kingsland Park on Goodwood Avenue, has donated funds to Baby Basics Northampton, a charity which aims to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable mothers in the region, as part of its Community Fund initiative.

Founded in 2013, the charity offers practical support, resources and services to enable new mothers to take back control of their own lives after personal difficulty, and be in a better position to start their family.

Redrow South Midlands has donated over £1,00 to support a locla baby charity

The funds will be used to provide new mums needing support with a moses basket starter pack, to help them as they begin to navigate their way through early motherhood. The packs include a baby basket, blanket, bedding, clothing and toiletries. Alongside these items, the pack also includes free guidance and contact details for families to seek support and better understand the care their new family deserves.

The packs also include toolkits and resources to help educate local mothers on how they can seek support and better understand the care their new family deserves. This includes contact information and referrals from healthcare professionals to help reduce any financial and personal pressures.

Gemma Stammers, Finance and Communications Lead at Baby Basics Northampton, said: “We are extremely grateful to receive such a kind donation from Redrow South Midlands. It is with the help of donations like these that we are able to continue our efforts as a charity and fund essential moses basket starter packs, which in turn, make a huge difference to families across Northamptonshire.

“The baskets are presented to mothers with the respect, love and support of the Northampton community, and we look forward to seeing how the additional resources will benefit these new mothers as they embark on their journeys with their new-borns.”

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting new mums across the region through the fantastic service offered by Baby Basics Northampton.

“The support that the charity provides ensures that mums and their new-borns are able to benefit from a sense of security and an enhanced quality of life. We know that times are tough at the moment, particularly for new and independent mothers. The charity offers a lifeline, supporting both the mental and physical wellbeing of the new parents, and we hope our contribution helps to make a real difference.”

“As members of the Northampton community, we want to create and support thriving communities in and around the developments where we are building new homes, and supporting Baby Basics Northampton was a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”