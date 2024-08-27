Robots bringing global growth to beauty business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active Ants a highly automated e-fulfilment company continues to transform the UK e-commerce industry with announcement of client collaboration with leading beauty brand.

Active Ants, a fulfilment specialist for worldwide online stores, has announced its latest prestigious partnership with beauty brand Oriflame

Since the successful launch of its first ever e-fulfilment centre in the UK, where its revolutionary robots work alongside human co-workers, Active Ants UK continues to expand its global growth operations with new client collaborations covering an expansive sector of industries, including beauty, wellbeing, fashion and electronics.

The company, which specialises in e-fulfilment operations via its multiple robot-operated warehouses spanning Europe, announced news of the partnership between Active Ants UK and Oriflame, with the Swedish brand set to utilise Active Ants extensive services and site, situated in Northampton, to further boost the beauty business’ global growth.

Active Ants Northamptonshire facility

Active Ants unique setup in the e-commerce industry continues to expand at pace as the company establishes commercial collaborations with a growing portfolio of clients supplying hundreds of thousands of products to consumers worldwide.

Active Ants, which has state-of-the-art robotised operations at all its warehouses, announced the Oriflame operations at its UK facility launched on August 22nd. The partnership will see the Active Ants robots handle 85% of the picking and packing processes across the beauty brand’s range of products, processing orders more accurately and 50% faster than traditional methods.

Khalil Ashong, Country Director UK, said: “We are delighted to announce our latest professional partnership with Oriflame with the beauty brand joining our extensive portfolio of global clients utilising our cutting-edge, state-of-the-art automated facilities. This partnership perfectly demonstrates how using automation as a tool helps enhance our clients’ growth, and our flexibility and capabilities in scaling up for larger brands operating across numerous industries.

“Our proficient and highly efficient processes, which successfully and seamlessly bring together the work of humans and robots, combined with our 252,000 sqft UK warehouse, means every year we have the capacity to ship up to 10 million parcels. In the long term our UK facility, operating in full capacity, would see more than 250 people working alongside more than 400 robots, which would make our Northampton site the most sustainable and efficient in the UK.”

Active Ants Northamptonshire Facility

Technology-driven Active Ants’ groundbreaking approach allows the business to take over the logistics processes of e-commerce companies, operating in beauty, health, fashion, nutrition and small electronic products, allowing those brands to focus on business development and growth, which made the highly automated e-fulfillment company the perfect partner for Oriflame.

UK Managing Director Sofia Radomska at Oriflame added: “We are very excited about our partnership with Active Ants. This is a time of progress and expansion for the Oriflame brand, and it's fantastic to see our Swedish outlook on beauty and wellbeing travelling overseas. Providing world class service is key for us hence this decision for faster delivery and Active Ants’ advanced technology will enable our company to grow in a sustainable and prosperous way – I can’t wait to see what the future has in store!”

The Active Ants advanced setup sees storage, order picking, packing and sorting all automated with employees forming an efficient team working with robots. This robotisation leads to greater efficiency, higher quality and less CO2 emission.

Khalil added: “Active Ants specialise in offering unique solutions which offer cost efficiencies and upscaling capabilities to our customers and help to streamline processes, while allowing brands to grow on a global scale.”

Active Ants Northamptonshire Facility

Sustainability is a main focus for Active Ants and its pioneering AutoStore solution means the warehouse storage takes up six times less space than a traditional warehouse. Advanced automated packaging machines make bespoke boxes to fit products, eliminating any need for box filling, reducing space during last mile transport and significantly reducing waste. In addition to this the Northampton warehouse, which has more than 1,000 solar panels on its roof and is based in Brackmills Industrial Estate, has an A+ rating and an ‘outstanding’ BREEAM certification.