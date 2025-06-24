‘Roaring success’ of a launch for new family-run wedding and events venue in Northampton

The co-owner of a new family-run wedding and events venue in Northampton described the recent launch of the business as a “roaring success”.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Husband and wife duo Daniel and Ellie Wakelin are the brains behind Wakelin Farm Weddings & Events Venue, situated on their family farm in Blisworth.

It is situated away from neighbours and roads, and the sailcloth tent boasts 360 degree panoramic views of the stunning countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hope is to get the new business out there, particularly at a time when farms are trying to diversify in today’s financial climate.

Wakelin Farm Weddings & Events Venue features a sailcloth tent with 360 degree panoramic views of the stunning countryside.

With around 120 family members and friends who attended the launch party around a month ago, Ellie told the Chronicle & Echo it was a “big success” and the many compliments proved that this is a viable business.

“We got married here three years ago,” said Ellie. “The farm has always been looking for a way to diversify, but it was finding the right thing with low risk involved.”

As organising and hosting a wedding at the venue is something they have experience in, and know the steps to succeed, the pair decided to give the business a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will be open for wedding receptions and events only, with couples asked to find another location to host their ceremonies. Ellie said there are a variety of good options just a stones throw away in and around Blisworth.

Husband and wife duo Daniel and Ellie Wakelin are the brains behind Wakelin Farm Weddings & Events Venue, situated on their family farm in Blisworth.

The tent includes weather-proof flooring and a dance floor, lighting, electrics, toilets and a bar – and the rest can be flexibly chosen and hired in by each couple, including catering.

The business has already been praised for the flexibility that this gives organisers, and Ellie hopes this will ensure every event is bespoke and unique.

When asked what praise they have already received from visitors, Ellie said: “It’s the view. Photos can’t capture what you get in real life. You can see out for miles over the whole of Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a hidden spot and was a wheat field for generations. The family were the only ones to know about it. It’s a special place that no one has known about, tucked away on a real farm with stunning views.

The hope is to get the new business out there, particularly at a time when farms are trying to diversify in today’s financial climate.

“People are shocked by what we have here and you don’t know what you’re going to see until you get there. It’s a wow moment.”

Though Ellie understands it may be difficult for customers to trust a new business with such an important day, she said: “We’re super invested in this and we want your big day to go well. We’ll put absolutely everything into it.

“Our house is behind the trees next to the site. We’ll be there to help set up the day before and clear up the day after. I’m a real person and I’m willing to give real responses. We’ll work things out together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie believes it is this “personable approach” that is going to set them apart from the rest.

The venue is seasonal and the tent will be taken down in September, so Ellie encourages anyone interested in booking for 2026 and 2027 to come along and have a look this summer while it is still in place.

For more information on Wakelin Farm Weddings & Events Venue, visit the business’ Facebook page here.