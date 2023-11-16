Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roadchef’s Northampton Motorway Service Area (MSA), located on the M1, has presented two of its long-serving members of staff with its prestigious Long Service Award to celebrate 35 years of commitment.

Roadchef’s CEO, Mark Fox, presented Marie and Sarah with their awards on-site, where colleagues celebrated their numerous years of dedication and loyalty to the business and its customers.

Marie started her career at Roadchef’s Watford Gap site in 1988 working in the main café. Marie quickly progressed into running the café and was appointed as Catering Manager before being promoted to Assistant Site Director. After working at Watford Gap for 26 years, Marie re-located and is currently working at the Northampton site.

Recalling her time working for Roadchef, Marie commented: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working at Roadchef for the past 35 years. It’s been an incredible experience where I have developed and made lifelong friends along the way. I’m beyond proud to be awarded the Long Service Award and I would like to thank the Roadchef team for all of their support over the past 35 years.”

Also receiving a Long Service Award for 35 years of dedication is Sarah Adams, who joined the Northampton team in 1988 working in the retail shop. As the Costa branch manager, she successfully ran the coffee chain for numerous years and more recently, she enjoys her part-time Supervisor role in the Fresh Food Café. Throughout her time at Roadchef Northampton, she helped the team to win the 2017 In-House Catering Team Of The Year as well as the 2018 Everyday Hero Award.

Upon receiving her Long Service Award, Sarah said: “The last 35 years working at Roadchef have been an incredible journey. I’m beyond proud to receive this award and I would like to thank the team at Roadchef for continuing to make my time so enjoyable, as well as all the customers who make my job so worthwhile.”

