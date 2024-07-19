Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In the dynamic and often changing landscape of recruitment, RMS has always distinguished itself by its unwavering support for veterans transitioning into civilian life. Today, we are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our journey: we have been awarded the prestigious Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award. This accolade is a testament to our sustained commitment to veterans, reinforcing our role as a key advocate and supporter within Corby and the wider community.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Higher Standard of Commitment

The Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition award recognises employers who actively demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces, going above and beyond basic requirements. It highlights RMS's ongoing efforts to integrate veterans into the workforce, acknowledging the value and unique skills they bring to civilian employment.

Building on a Strong Foundation

RMS Recruitment Awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award

Our journey began with a personal story that continues to inspire our mission. Managing Director, Carole, was profoundly impacted by her son’s experience as a Royal Marine Commando, who tragically passed away in 2016 after battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In his memory, RMS Recruitment chose PTSD Resolution as its charity of choice. This charity specialises in providing crucial counselling and therapy for veterans and their families, aiming to alleviate the mental health challenges that often accompany military service.

Elevating Our Pledge: From Bronze to Silver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, RMS Recruitment took a significant step by signing the Armed Forces Covenant, achieving Bronze Status. This initial recognition marked our formal commitment to supporting the armed forces community. The Silver Award elevates this pledge, showcasing our enhanced initiatives and deeper integration of these principles into our daily operations. The Silver status is a reflection of RMS's proactive measures to recruit and retain veterans, ensuring they are given the support and opportunities they deserve.

A Testament to Our Mission

Receiving the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award is a proud moment for RMS Recruitment. It validates our efforts and motivates us to continue our mission with even greater vigour.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Journey

As we celebrate this achievement, we are mindful that our work is far from complete. The Silver Award is a significant milestone, but it also sets the stage for future initiatives. RMS Recruitment remains dedicated to advocating for veterans, proving that with the right support, the journey from service to success is not just a possibility, but a reality.