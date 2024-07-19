RMS Recruitment Awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award

By Dionne Kingsley
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In the dynamic and often changing landscape of recruitment, RMS has always distinguished itself by its unwavering support for veterans transitioning into civilian life. Today, we are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our journey: we have been awarded the prestigious Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award. This accolade is a testament to our sustained commitment to veterans, reinforcing our role as a key advocate and supporter within Corby and the wider community.

A Higher Standard of Commitment

The Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition award recognises employers who actively demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces, going above and beyond basic requirements. It highlights RMS's ongoing efforts to integrate veterans into the workforce, acknowledging the value and unique skills they bring to civilian employment.

Building on a Strong Foundation

RMS Recruitment Awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition AwardRMS Recruitment Awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award
RMS Recruitment Awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award

Our journey began with a personal story that continues to inspire our mission. Managing Director, Carole, was profoundly impacted by her son’s experience as a Royal Marine Commando, who tragically passed away in 2016 after battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In his memory, RMS Recruitment chose PTSD Resolution as its charity of choice. This charity specialises in providing crucial counselling and therapy for veterans and their families, aiming to alleviate the mental health challenges that often accompany military service.

Elevating Our Pledge: From Bronze to Silver

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2021, RMS Recruitment took a significant step by signing the Armed Forces Covenant, achieving Bronze Status. This initial recognition marked our formal commitment to supporting the armed forces community. The Silver Award elevates this pledge, showcasing our enhanced initiatives and deeper integration of these principles into our daily operations. The Silver status is a reflection of RMS's proactive measures to recruit and retain veterans, ensuring they are given the support and opportunities they deserve.

A Testament to Our Mission

Receiving the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award is a proud moment for RMS Recruitment. It validates our efforts and motivates us to continue our mission with even greater vigour.

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Journey

As we celebrate this achievement, we are mindful that our work is far from complete. The Silver Award is a significant milestone, but it also sets the stage for future initiatives. RMS Recruitment remains dedicated to advocating for veterans, proving that with the right support, the journey from service to success is not just a possibility, but a reality.

Related topics:StandardPTSD

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice