RMS Recruitment Awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Higher Standard of Commitment
The Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition award recognises employers who actively demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces, going above and beyond basic requirements. It highlights RMS's ongoing efforts to integrate veterans into the workforce, acknowledging the value and unique skills they bring to civilian employment.
Building on a Strong Foundation
Our journey began with a personal story that continues to inspire our mission. Managing Director, Carole, was profoundly impacted by her son’s experience as a Royal Marine Commando, who tragically passed away in 2016 after battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In his memory, RMS Recruitment chose PTSD Resolution as its charity of choice. This charity specialises in providing crucial counselling and therapy for veterans and their families, aiming to alleviate the mental health challenges that often accompany military service.
Elevating Our Pledge: From Bronze to Silver
In 2021, RMS Recruitment took a significant step by signing the Armed Forces Covenant, achieving Bronze Status. This initial recognition marked our formal commitment to supporting the armed forces community. The Silver Award elevates this pledge, showcasing our enhanced initiatives and deeper integration of these principles into our daily operations. The Silver status is a reflection of RMS's proactive measures to recruit and retain veterans, ensuring they are given the support and opportunities they deserve.
A Testament to Our Mission
Receiving the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Employer Recognition Award is a proud moment for RMS Recruitment. It validates our efforts and motivates us to continue our mission with even greater vigour.
Looking Ahead: Continuing the Journey
As we celebrate this achievement, we are mindful that our work is far from complete. The Silver Award is a significant milestone, but it also sets the stage for future initiatives. RMS Recruitment remains dedicated to advocating for veterans, proving that with the right support, the journey from service to success is not just a possibility, but a reality.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.