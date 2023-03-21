Rising Star and best new talent - Northampton-based beauty business professional shortlisted

Jasmyn Beauty, a Northampton based beauty business professional renowned for providing customers with a first class service- is proud to announce that she has been shortlisted in the GBBeauty Awards in the categories:- Rising Star of the Year And the prestigious HBA Awards 2023, shortlisted for the category:- Best New Talent

My business has been going from strength to strength since the lockdown was lifted and I’ve worked so hard to get where I am now. I’m incredibly honoured that I’ve been shortlisted and am in with a chance of winning two awards. I feel like I have already won. I’m so excited to see where the future takes my career.

The GBbeautyawards and HBA Awards are a non profit organisation which is judged anonymously by a panel of professionals in the Hair industry. This Awards ceremony is to celebrate the talents of self employed, hair salons to hair educators and influencers throughout the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Jasmyn with her two awards

We aim to help individuals and business owners gain new followers and boost their clientele through social media and recognition for their creative talent.