Richer Solutions named one of UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses

Richer Solutions in Corby has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign, as it kicks off its annual call to champion and support the nation’s favourite businesses.

Richer Solutions, which using coaching, mentoring and consultancy to help businesses become amazing was founded by Richard Liverman in 2020.

Following a nationwide search, the North Northants firm has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, as part of the countdown to Small Business Saturday on 6 December.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Richard high fiving a client at the end of another successful session

Richard Liverman said “Small Businesses are essential to our communities and economy. I’m proud that supporting other businesses has led to my company appearing in the SmallBiz 100. To celebrate, I’ve created a list of 100 ways to make your business less boring which businesses can use to inspire them.”

The list, 100 Ways to Make Your Business Less Boring, is available for download:

richersolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Richer-Solutions-100-Ways-to-Make-your-Business-Less-Boring.pdf

Richer Solutions will be profiled by the campaign on Friday, 10th October, as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Richard consulting, coaching and mentoring from Northamptonshire

“Small businesses are the nation’s favourite businesses – bringing immeasurable value to our local communities and powering the wider economy,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Firms like Richer Solutions in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses. It is so important that we encourage public support for small businesses up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “Through our long-standing support of Small Business Saturday, American Express is proud to champion the nation’s small businesses. Congratulations to this year’s SmallBiz100, which once again showcases the incredible vibrancy and innovation of small firms and the valuable contribution they make to local communities.”

Over the decade it has been running in the UK Small Business Saturday has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, with an impact that lasts all year round.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants, to small service and b2b businesses like plumbers and accountants. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Last year, the campaign saw support from the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign, which trended across social media on the day.

To learn more Small Business Saturday’s SmallBiz100 visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.