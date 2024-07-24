Richard Sanders Ltd Launches New Omoda and Jaecoo Dealership in Kettering
and live on Freeview channel 276
This new location in Kettering further broadens the company's extensive portfolio, which already includes renowned marques such as Renault, Peugeot, and Dacia alongside a dedicated all makes Used Car Centre.
A Legacy of Automotive Excellence
Founded in 2002, Richard Sanders Ltd, a family owned motor dealer group has become well known for its exceptional customer service from its dealerships in both Kettering an Northampton and for having a wide range of quality vehicles to suit all.
The new dealership in Kettering aims to continue this tradition, offering cutting-edge and stylish vehicles to meet the needs of today's drivers.
Omoda's Entry into the UK Market
Omoda, a brand under the prominent Chinese automotive manufacturer Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., is entering the UK market with its range of modern, innovative vehicles.Known for its sleek designs and advanced technology, Omoda seeks to offer something new to British consumers.
The launch includes the Omoda 5, a compact SUV that combines contemporary aesthetics with state-of-the-art features, starting at £25,235. This vehicle represents a compelling option for those seeking quality and affordability.
A fully Electric offering comes in the Omoda E5 with prices here starting at £33,055. Further models will join the line-up over the coming months, firstly with the introduction of the Jaecoo J7 due in September 2024.
Comprehensive 7-Year Warranty
All Omoda vehicles, including the Omoda 5, come with a comprehensive 7-year warranty. This extensive coverage underscores the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, providing long-term peace of mind for new car owners.
Test Drives and Continued Nissan Services
Richard Sanders Ltd is offering test drives for the new Omoda 5 and other models at the Kettering dealership, giving potential buyers the opportunity to experience the vehicles first-hand.
In addition to introducing these new brands, Richard Sanders Ltd will continue to operate as an authorised Nissan repairer. This ensures that the dealership will maintain its high standards in servicing and repairing Nissan vehicles, providing continued support and care for all Nissan customers.
For more information or to book a test drive, visit the Richard Sanders website at www.richardsanders.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.