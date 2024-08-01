Ribbon to be cut to mark official launch of iconic retailer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

VIP guests and former members of staff will be on hand to see the official unveiling of a Northampton jeweller’s £3million renovation of its flagship town centre store.

With the expansion and refit of its One Gold Street home, Michael Jones Jeweller has created a luxurious new high-end destination for customers seeking coveted brands such as Rolex and Fabergé.

The independent jeweller, which is run as a co-operative, has traded in Northampton for more than 100 years and has underlined its commitment to the town centre by completing the overhaul of its flagship store.

The work has seen the business extend into a former hairdresser’s next door, creating a new ultra-premium retail space, while the original showroom has been transformed into a dedicated Rolex area over two floors with panoramic windows in the VIP Rolex lounge, giving customers a stunning view of All Saints Church and some of the town centre’s most iconic buildings.

Michael Jones Jeweller has invested in its flagship One Gold Street home

An invite-only ceremony will officially launch the new store on Friday, August 2, with Anne Jones - the wife of founder Michael - on hand to cut the ribbon.

Managing director Stuart O’Grady said: “Since 1919, Northampton has been our home and, with all the work going on to improve the local area, now feels the right time to underline our commitment to the town and invest in our stores. This town has been very good to us over the years and this is our way of giving something back.”

The new One Gold Street store features several concessions, with dedicated areas for major watch brands including Breitling and TAG Heuer, while luxury watch manufacturer TUDOR will also be available in the town for the first time.

Premium jewellery brands, such as Fabergé, FOPE and Georg Jensen can be seen adorning the window and counter displays alongside existing brands and Michael Jones Jeweller’s own curated collections of pre-owned and fine jewellery.

The store also features a range of private consultation areas, a jewellery workshop, repairs facilities, a valuation room, a training area and staff rooms.

For more details visit https://www.michaeljonesjeweller.co.uk/