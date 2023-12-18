Rhino Sports Academy Christmas give back!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhino Sports Academy have been collecting donations from various schools and businesses to provide toys and food to, Northampton General Hospital Children's ward, Northampton Cathedral on Barrack Rd and The Trussell Food bank.
A massive 350 donations were divided and delivered to the charities chosen.
Rhino Sports Academy want to go even bigger next year.
Rhino Sports Academy work within schools, providing breakfast and afterschool clubs, also tas and pe lessons within schools and sports clubs afterschool. Rhino Sports Academy also provide holiday camps during half terms, with Haf places available.
There up and coming camps will be at Blisworth school, Hunsbury Park school and The Good Shepherd Primary schools.
Have a visit to their website Rhino Sports Academy, to take a look at what is on offer.