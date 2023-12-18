Rhino Sports Academy Christmas give back!

Rhino Sports Academy are giving back to community charity organisations this year.350 donations divided between three charities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhino Sports Academy have been collecting donations from various schools and businesses to provide toys and food to, Northampton General Hospital Children's ward, Northampton Cathedral on Barrack Rd and The Trussell Food bank.

A massive 350 donations were divided and delivered to the charities chosen.

Rhino Sports Academy want to go even bigger next year.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhino Sports Academy work within schools, providing breakfast and afterschool clubs, also tas and pe lessons within schools and sports clubs afterschool. Rhino Sports Academy also provide holiday camps during half terms, with Haf places available.

There up and coming camps will be at Blisworth school, Hunsbury Park school and The Good Shepherd Primary schools.