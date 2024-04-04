RH Commercial Vehicles invests in its first four dedicated van centres to boost services across the

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Built on the expertise as a main Renault dealer, RHCVan extends quality service, maintenance and repair, including diagnostics to LCV operators. Also as a main Renault dealer, it can offer warranty repairs on all genuine Renault products.

Customers can benefit from quick turnaround times, extended opening times, Saturday availability and courtesy vans to suit their schedule and reduce downtime. Due to quick turnaround time, customers also have the option to wait with their vehicles in comfortable, well-equipped waiting areas with free hot drinks, Wi-Fi and live TV.

The van centres will offer extensive aftermarket services for all makes of van. These include: MOT, repair and maintenance, tyre replacement, windscreen repairs and air conditioning gas services making it a one-stop-shop for all van operators.

The new centres will be based in:

· Blenheim Industrial Estate, Nottingham

· Tuxford Business Park, Newark

· Kislingbury, Northampton

· Charnwood Edge Business Park, Leicestershire.

These sites are strategically located by major junctions of the M1, A1 and A46, providing convenience combined with an extensive service to the community.

Nigel Baxter, Managing Director, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan:

‘All Van and light commercial vehicle (LCV) operators deserve the same service level expected by our wider commercial vehicle customer base, particularly the longer opening hours more suited to all commercial operators, after all your vehicle is a business tool and needs to ready for work, with downtime at a minimum. Our manufacturer-trained technical teams and vast parts stock make us an ideal partner for all your light commercial vehicle maintenance requirements.

These four sites, in Nottingham, Newark, Leicester and Northampton which are fully equipped and tailored to light commercial vehicles, are the first in our own network, our other sites following in due course, and reflect our continued investment in first class facilities.

This is another exciting development for us here at RH Commercial Vehicles as we continue to grow our network coverage and service offer across the Midlands. I very much hope we have the opportunity to work with you in the near future’.

James Daykin, Group Aftermarket Manager, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan: